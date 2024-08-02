August 02, 2024
Geneva District 304 fees for new school year

Geneva District 304 building (Jeff Krage)

Geneva School District 304 fees for the 2024-25 school year largely are the same, according to the schedule the school board approved.

Elementary school fees for registration remain at $95, but the technology fee increased by $3 to $48 from $45.

The total cost for the district’s six elementary schools ranges from $143 to $170.50. Schools offer different add-ons such as a magazine, skating and a particular assignment notebook.

Registration for the district’s two middle schools is $198. That covers instructional fees, activity fees, locker, tech service and assignment notebook.

The technology fee increased $3 to $48 from $45.

Optional fees are $28 for the yearbook, $40 suggested for the PTO, $25 for Music Booster and $10 each for Drama and Sports Boosters.

Other fees are $15 for seventh grade sewing and $25 for fashion design.

The German language workbook cost is $27, a $12 increase over last year’s fee of $15.

Music shirts are required for band, choir or orchestra at a cost of $20.

Physical education shirts are $10 and shorts are $13. Both are required. An optional laundry bag is $7.

Novels, intramurals, music and art clubs and sports fees range from $20 for the Chamber Ensemble to $150 for football.

Registration for Geneva High School is $195, including the registration and activity fees.

The technology fee is $48, up from $45 last year.

The graduation fee for seniors is $60.

Yearbook is $60. The physical education shirt is $10 and the shorts are $13, a $1 increase from last year.

Additional course fees range from $25 for social media and sports journalism to $160 for fall sports, a $20 increase from last year’s $140 fee.

The full list of all fees for schools, activities and courses is available online for the April 22 meeting.

