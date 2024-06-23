Geneva City Council to consider nearly 60-acre annexation

An industrial developer is seeking to annex nearly 60 acres at the northeast corner of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway, and build a warehouse and distribution center to be called Venture Park Geneva. The City Council will consider the application at a special meeting Monday. (Image provided by City of Geneva)

The Geneva City Council will consider the Venture Park proposal for a mega warehouse at a special meeting 7 p.m. Monday, City Hall 109 James St.

The proposal is for a 719,200-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in a 57.62-acre annexation at the northeast corner of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway.

The area is proposed to be developed with 40-foot-high warehouse with 119 dock positions, four drive-in doors, parking for 555 cars and 145 stalls for trailer parking, documents show.

For the second time in less than a year, the Geneva Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday voted to recommend denial of the application from Venture One Acquisitions LLC of Rosemont.

Mark Goode of Venture One said at the Planning and Zoning hearing in May, that back then, the company went out of contract with the owner, so he did not request City Council action. Now that he is now back into contract with the owner, he refiled the application and it will go before the City Council.

Goode had testified at the hearing that there is a demand for warehouses of this size in the area.

“This does fit into your long term comprehensive plan to be a light industrial use in this area,” Goode had said in May at the Planning and Zoning hearing.

The City Council will consider four actions on the developer’s petition Monday:

• Annexation

• A comprehensive plan amendment from commercial to industrial use

• Zoning map amendment to rezone for light industrial upon annexation

• Site approval for a 719,200-square-foot industrial building and ancillary site improvements.

Venture One Acquisitions LLC, an affiliate of the same company, is under contract to purchase the land, records show.

Property records show that DKids LLC, of Batavia Enterprises Inc. owns the property that Venture One Acquisitions proposes to buy.