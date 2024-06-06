St. Charles American Legion awards 8th graders for service to the community

St. Charles American Legion Post 342 member Mike Foulkes presents St. Patrick Catholic School students William Starkovich and Grace Kennedy with the American Legion School Award at the 8th grade awards ceremony on May 10, 2024. (From left: Starkovich, Foulkes and Kennedy) (Photo Provided by St. Patrick Catholic School)

The St. Charles American Legion Post 342 presented six St. Charles eighth graders with the prestigious American Legion School Awards in May.

The awards are presented to two students in the graduating classes of three St. Charles middle schools each year; St. Patrick, Thompson and Wredling, during the annual eighth grade awards ceremonies at each school.

American Legion Post 342 member Mike Foulkes presented the awards to students at St. Patrick Catholic School on May 10 and students at Thompson and Wredling Middle Schools on May 30.

Foulkes said the awards are presented annually to fine young men and women who demonstrate courage, patriotism, honor, scholarship, leadership and service.

This year’s American Legion School Award winners are as follows:

St. Patrick Catholic School: William Starkovich and Grace Kennedy

Wredling Middle School: Riya Shah and Maximillian Thunder

Thompson Middle School: Logan Kline and Francesa Fevold

St. Charles American Legion Post 342 member Mike Foulkes presents Thompson Middle School students Logan Kline and Francesa Fevold with the American Legion School Award at the 8th grade awards ceremony on May 30, 2024. (From left: Thompson Middle School Principal Matt Clark, Foulkes, Kline and Fevold) (Photo Provided by Thompson Middle School)

The American Legion presented the first awards in 1926, to a boy and a girl in the graduating classes of elementary schools, junior high schools, high schools and colleges. The national recognitions are now awarded to more than 20,000 students every year by local American Legion Posts across the country.

Every year, students in each of these three St. Charles schools fill out applications for a chance to be nominated, and candidates are chosen by their school’s faculty based on their applications and how they demonstrate courage, patriotism, honor, scholarship, leadership and service.

Each honoree receives a certificate and a medallion with the six qualities listed on the face of the medal, and the back bears the Marine Corps motto, “Semper Fidelis,” which translates to “always faithful.”

St. Charles American Legion Post 342 member Mike Foulkes presents Wredling Middle School students Riya Shah and Maximillian Thunder with the American Legion School Award at the eighth grade awards ceremony on May 30, 2024. (From Left: Wredling Middle School Principal Tim Loversky, Shah, Foulkes and Thunder) (Photo Provided by Wredling Middle School)

Thompson Middle School Principal Matt Clark said the American Legion awards have been the final award of their annual eighth grade awards ceremony for over 20 years, and it is considered the highest honor their students can receive.

“These are two students who are selected out of 450 [students], as two who are not only great students but also want to do more to support the community of students at Thompson as well as the larger community of St. Charles,” Clark said.

Clark said Kline and Fevold earned the awards for their leadership in clubs and athletics, and their constant willingness to help out their fellow classmates and serve their school however they can.

“It’s a great partnership,” Clark said. " We really appreciate the American Legion for helping us recognize two outstanding young people for their service and citizenship at Thompson and in the community. It’s a really special honor for those kids.”