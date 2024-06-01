St. Charles library to host presentation on Alexander Hamilton

The St. Charles Public Library will present “Alexander Hamilton” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Carnegie Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.
Alexander Hamilton was a Founding Father who served as the first secretary of the treasury during George Washington’s presidency. He was also a writer, a financier, brilliant, a philanderer and a patriot.
Gary Midkiff, a college professor who specializes in the U.S. Civil War, the American Presidency and our foreign wars, will draw insights from Hamilton’s dramatic and fascinating life, even without the music, according to a news release from the library.
To register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.