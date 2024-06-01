St. Charles library to host presentation on Alexander Hamilton

Alexander Hamilton, now best known for the Broadway musical that bears his name, lost in an 1804 duel with Vice President Aaron Burr, suffering a fatal gunshot wound on July 12, 1804. St. Charles Public Library will host a performance of the musical at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.

Alexander Hamilton was a Founding Father who served as the first secretary of the treasury during George Washington’s presidency. He was also a writer, a financier, brilliant, a philanderer and a patriot.

Gary Midkiff, a college professor who specializes in the U.S. Civil War, the American Presidency and our foreign wars, will draw insights from Hamilton’s dramatic and fascinating life, even without the music, according to a news release from the library.

To register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.