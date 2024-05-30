Ten artists receive awards at St. Charles Fine Art Show

Gary Stretar wins the 2024 St. Charles Fine Art Show's Best of Show award for an oil painting. (BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com/BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com)

The St. Charles Fine Art Show, held May 25-26 in downtown St. Charles, showcased 100 artists in 13 different mediums that were judged by a panel on Saturday afternoon.

Ten exhibitors were presented with an artist award.

Best of Show:

Gary Stretar – Painting, Oil

Awards of Excellence:

William Boyle – Wood

Karri Jamison – Painting, Acrylic

Julie Latayan – Clay/Ceramics

Igor Menaker – Fine Art Photography

Rahmon Olugunna – Painting, Oil

Aaron Sault – Fine Art Jewelry

Judges Awards:

Kyle Hendrix – Clay/Ceramics

Eric Lee – Digital Art

Kate Morgan – Mixed Media

Additional sponsors alongside St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram include Arcada Theatre, First Mid Bank & Trust, McGrath Honda of St. Charles, Solutions Networking Corporation, St. Charles Bank & Trust, Theriault Booth LLC. Attorneys at Law, Mason Faith & Hoscheit D.DS., All Things Art Studio, Blick Art Materials, Clarke, Culligan Water, Elgin Community College, Heinz Brothers Greenhouse Garden Center, Kane County Magazine, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, LawnBoyz Landscaping and Tri City Health Partnership, according to a news release by the St. Charles Business Alliance.

For more information, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.