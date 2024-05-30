Ten artists receive awards at St. Charles Fine Art Show

The St. Charles Fine Art Show, held May 25-26 in downtown St. Charles, showcased 100 artists in 13 different mediums that were judged by a panel on Saturday afternoon.
Ten exhibitors were presented with an artist award.
Best of Show:
- Gary Stretar – Painting, Oil
Awards of Excellence:
- William Boyle – Wood
- Karri Jamison – Painting, Acrylic
- Julie Latayan – Clay/Ceramics
- Igor Menaker – Fine Art Photography
- Rahmon Olugunna – Painting, Oil
- Aaron Sault – Fine Art Jewelry
Judges Awards:
- Kyle Hendrix – Clay/Ceramics
- Eric Lee – Digital Art
- Kate Morgan – Mixed Media
Additional sponsors alongside St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram include Arcada Theatre, First Mid Bank & Trust, McGrath Honda of St. Charles, Solutions Networking Corporation, St. Charles Bank & Trust, Theriault Booth LLC. Attorneys at Law, Mason Faith & Hoscheit D.DS., All Things Art Studio, Blick Art Materials, Clarke, Culligan Water, Elgin Community College, Heinz Brothers Greenhouse Garden Center, Kane County Magazine, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, LawnBoyz Landscaping and Tri City Health Partnership, according to a news release by the St. Charles Business Alliance.
For more information, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.