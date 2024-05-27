Kane and Kendall churches team up for Aurora’s annual Pride Day celebration

A past Aurora Pride Day float is shown. This year's event, including a pre-parade pancake breakfast and interfaith worship service, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9, at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora. (Photo provided)

Aurora, Oswego, Batavia and Geneva churches will band together for Aurora’s fifth annual Pride Day celebration at noon Sunday, June 9.

Before the parade, New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora, will host a pancake breakfast and interfaith worship service beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The Pride Cakes breakfast will be served by Wesley United Methodist congregants. The public is invited. Admission is free, although donations will be accepted, according to a news releases from the churches.

The worship service at 10 a.m. will be comprised of members of New England, Wesley UMC and Temple B’Nai Israel, all of Aurora; plus members of Becoming ELCA, of Oswego; First Congregational, of Batavia; and Unitarian Universalist Society, of Geneva, according to the release.

At 10:45 a.m., attendees will walk from New England Congregational to downtown Aurora. Members of St. David’s Episcopal in Aurora will join for the walk and parade, according to the release.

The event will feature the first 2024 Aurora Pride Parade Float Competition. The theme this year is Prom. Preapproved floats will be allowed early access to the staging area to complete final assembly, according to the release.

After the parade, pictures of all entries will be posted for the public to vote, on and winners will receive unspecified prizes, according to the release.

A separate prize will be awarded for best non-float marching unit, according to the release.