Dive into summer: Kane County pools make a splash with Memorial Day weekend openings

Here are pools opening throughout Kane County:

Swanson Pool

On Saturday, May 25, Swanson Pool, a facility of the St. Charles Park District, will open for the season, and it will close Tuesday, Aug. 13. Open swim hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with twilight rates beginning at 5:30 p.m. Some days, the pool will be open at 9 a.m. for lap swim. Swanson has a variety of season passes available to St. Charles residents and neighbors which can be purchased online or at Pottawatomie Community Center, Otter Cove Aquatic Park or Swanson Pool. Daily passes can be purchased online or at the pool as well. For daily passes, nonresidents ages 3 and up cost $12, residents 3 and up cost $8 and ages 2 and under swim free. Swanson Pool is located at 8 N. Ave. For more information, visit swansonpool.org/.

Hall Quarry Beach

On Saturday, May 25, Batavia Park District’s Hall Quarry Beach will open for the season, and it will close Sunday, Aug. 11. Operating hours are noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and twilight hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The beach opens at 11:30 a.m. for season pass holders. Lap swim is from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 to 11 a.m. on Sundays. Daily admission for residents is $10 and $15 for nonresidents, and twilight admission for residents is $5 and $7 for nonresidents. Children 2 and under swim free. Hall Quarry has a variety of season passes available as well. The beach is located at 400 S. Water St. For more information, visit bataviaparks.org/harold-hall-quarry-beach?tab=92.

Sunset Pool

On Saturday, May 25, Geneva Park District’s Sunset Pool will open for the season, and it will close Monday, Sept. 2. Hours of operation vary, but open swim hours are typically from noon to 8 p.m. There is a range of season passes to choose from, and daily admission is $10 for adult residents and $15 for nonresidents, $9 for youth and/or senior residents and $13 for nonresidents and free for ages 2 and under. Lap swim admission is $4 for residents and $6 for nonresidents. Sunset Pool is located at 710 Western Ave. For more information, visit genevaparks.org/facilities/sunset-pool/.

Mill Creek Pool

On Saturday, June 1, Geneva Park District’s Mill Creek Pool will open for the season, and it will close Sunday, Aug. 18. The pool hours for open swim are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lap swim is typically from 6 to 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday with no session on Sundays. There is a range of season passes to choose from, and daily admission is $9 for adult residents and $11 for nonresidents, $8 for youth and/or senior residents and $9 for nonresidents and free for ages 2 and under. Lap swim admission is $4 for residents and $6 for nonresidents. Mill Creek Pool is located at 39W125 S. Mill Creek Drive. For more information, visit genevaparks.org/facilities/mill-creek-pool/.