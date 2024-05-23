Rockford man pleads guilty in Kane County to sexual abuse of 2 children under 13

Jose F. Reyna pleaded guilty to sexual assault and abuse of two children, and accepted a sentence of 21 years in prison. (Photo provided by the Kane County State's Attorney)

A 64-year-old Rockford man agreed to a sentence of 21 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea to felony charges related to sexual assault and abuse of two children under age 13, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Circuit Judge John Barsanti accepted the plea from Jose F. Reyna on May 15.

Reyna pleaded guilty to three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, resulting in an 18-year sentence; and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, resulting in a three-year sentence, according to the release.

The terms are to be served consecutively.

Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Wittman stated in court that between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1, 2022, Reyna sexually assaulted a child more than once.

Reyna sexually abused another child between Jan. 1, 2017 and Oct. 1, 2022, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Reyna new both children, who were younger than 13, according to the release.

In addition to the prison term, Reyna must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

In accordance with state law, Reyna must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence on the predatory criminal sexual assault charges, which is about 15 years; and at least 50 percent or 18 months of the sentence on the aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge, according to the release.

“Thanks in part to another survivor coming forward with allegations of the sexual abuse she had endured, these two victims were also able to disclose the abuse they suffered at the hands of this defendant,” Wittman stated in the release. “I am grateful for the family’s patience while this case has been pending. My thanks to the team at Kane County Child Advocacy Center, including investigator David Smith and victim advocate Julie Pohlman for their excellent work on this case.”