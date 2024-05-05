League serving Kendall, Kane, DuPage and Will counties gets $1.5M for youth workforce training

Congressman Bill Foster, D-Naperville, shown here in August 2023, joined with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, in announcing on May 2 a $1,499,110 grant for the Quad County Urban League. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

AURORA – U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced on May 2 a $1,499,110 grant for the Quad County Urban League.

The grant is part of the Department of Labor’s YouthBuild Program , a community-based pre-apprenticeship program that provides job training and educational services for 16- to 24 year-olds who left school without a secondary diploma, according to a news release.

“The Quad County Urban League is extremely grateful to be a recipient of the DOL YouthBuild grant, which helps us carry out our mission of empowering young people between the ages of 16 and 24 for transformative change within their families and communities,” President and CEO of Quad County Urban League Theodia Gillespie said in a news release. “We’re grateful for the support of our elected officials for the work we do, and we remain committed to promoting access and equity for marginalized communities as part of our core values.”

The Quad County Urban League helps secure equal opportunities for all disadvantaged persons and people of color, including African Americans, women and persons with disabilities, in DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties, according to the organization’s website.

“Quad County Urban League is doing incredible work across northern Illinois to lift up our communities and make sure that we’re able to reach our full potential. The YouthBuild Program is a perfect example of that work,” U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, said in the release. “Quality job training and mentoring is such an important part of jump-starting good careers for young people, and I’m so proud to bring these federal dollars home to support them.”

YouthBuild is a workforce development program that provides education, training, and leadership development opportunities to young people who face barriers to employment, according to the release. This training includes supportive services for participants, career exploration, credential opportunities, and partnership with registered apprenticeship programs.

“Building stronger communities starts with expanding opportunities for young people to strengthen their skills and get the training they need to acquire good-paying jobs in high-demand industries like construction, manufacturing, and information technology,” Foster said in the release. “For decades, Quad County Urban League has been the first step on the ladder for so many local young adults to begin a meaningful career in today’s workforce, and I’m thrilled that their important work will be supported by this YouthBuild grant.”

YouthBuild is administered by the Department of Labor’s Office of Workforce Investment’s Division of Youth Services, and serves more than 5,000 youth in about 200 YouthBuild programs in more than 40 states.

Durbin said the grant will help provide a lifeline to those who have “fallen through the cracks” of the education system and offer them a pathway to success. He said the training and educational services will equip these young people with tools and skills to thrive in the workforce.

Duckworth said the investment will help the Quad County Urban League educate and train young Illinoisans while also helping to create more affordable housing in and around Aurora. She vowed to keep working to bring more federal investments like this to Illinois.