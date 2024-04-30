Geneva Library south entrance to close for 2 weeks for safety upgrades

The Geneva Public Library's south entrance will be closed for safety upgrades starting Tuesday. Patrons can enter through the north pedestrian entrance for the two weeks the work is expected to take. (Paula Krapf)

GENEVA – The Geneva Public Library will have a temporary closure to its south entrance, from the parking lot of their facility at 227 S. Seventh St., due to building maintenance work starting Tuesday, officials announced in a news release.

All visitors can access the building via the north pedestrian entrance on Campbell Street. Additional entrances may be accessible during program times.

Visitors who need assistance to enter the building should call the library directly at 630-232-0780 to speak with a staff member, according to the release.

The entranceway will receive safety enhancements, including embedded heating elements below the pavers to reduce ice formation during inclement weather.

Additionally, new gutters will be installed to prevent water from dripping and accumulating, creating slipping hazards.

The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete, according to the release.

An additional benefit to the installation of the heating elements is a reduction in salt usage.

“By reducing or even eliminating the amount of salt we use to de-ice the entryways, we also reduce the amount of salt that goes into the groundwater that flows into the Fox River,” Library Director Christine Lazaris said in the release. “By keeping our patrons safe, we can also help our local ecosystem.”

Once repairs are completed on the south entrance, the north entrance will be closed temporarily to pedestrian traffic. Signs will be posted around the library property to guide visitors to open entryways.

The library also encourages patrons to use the drive-up window for picking up or returning books and other materials, and to take advantage of the digital offerings available via online platforms such as Libby and Hoopla. Visit gpld.org/elibrary for more information on those services.

“Although no one likes a disruption to our normal operations, the safety of our patrons is foremost in our priorities,” Lazaris said in the release. “We appreciate the community’s patience while we make these necessary upgrades to our facility.”