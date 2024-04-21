Kane County’s Fabyan Windmill prepares for public debut with community cleanup

Fabyan Windmill's annual spring clean-up will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 19, followed by a its 2024 public opening and an open house tour. (Photo provided by the Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host its annual spring clean-up at the historic Fabyan Windmill in preparation for its 2024 public opening on Sunday, May 19.

The Fabyan Windmill is located within Fabyan Forest Preserve at 1925 Batavia Ave. in Geneva.

Cleaning will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until noon, at which point, participants will be treated to a pizza lunch.

Participants will help dust away cobwebs, sweep up bugs and debris, clean windows and rid the ground of weeds.

This is also an amazing opportunity for interested volunteers to meet current millers and docents and see what volunteer service at the windmill looks like, according to a news release from the District.

Once cleaning is complete, new and interested volunteers can partake in an open house tour of the windmill.

Participants are encouraged to bring a pair of work gloves and come prepared in clothes they do not mind getting dirty.

The district will provide the cleaning supplies and lunch.

Registration is required. To register, email cleaverobb@kaneforest.com.

To view a full roster of Forest Preserve District of Kane County volunteer programs, visit kaneforest.com/volunteer or on Facebook at facebook.com/FPDvolunteers.

For more information, call the Volunteer Office at 630-762-2741 or email CleaveRobb@kaneforest.com. The Volunteer Office and District’s headquarters are located at the Fox Valley Ice Arena, Third Floor, 1996 S. Kirk Road in Geneva.