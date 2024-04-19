Inn Recovery fundraiser supports the Kane County Specialty Courts

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain invite members of the community to the second annual Inn Recovery Spring Fundraiser, supporting the Kane County Specialty Courts Foundation.

The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Kane County Judicial Center located at 37W777 IL Route 38 in St. Charles.

Tickets are priced at $50 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/KaneCountySpecCourtsFundraiser2024.

Tickets include a meal prepared by Chef Porfirio and the Inn Recovery student trainees.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with fellow supporters of the Specialty Courts and hear about their vital work.

Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to bid on items in a silent auction and participate in a 50/50 raffle.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Loren Golden.

Kane County is dedicated to assisting justice-involved individuals with clinically diagnosed substance use and mental health disorders through its four Specialty Courts: Drug Rehabilitation Court, Treatment Alternative Court, Veterans Treatment Court and DUI Court, according to a news release from Kane County Judicial Center.

“The Kane County Specialty Courts Foundation plays a crucial role in providing essential support to court participants and their families,” Mosser said in the release. “By attending this fundraiser, you are directly contributing to sustaining these important initiatives and helping individuals in our community achieve success.”

The Specialty Courts Foundation offers crucial supplemental support to participants, ensuring their successful completion of treatment and court-mandated activities, according to the release.

“The Sheriff’s Office is proud to host this fundraiser for our precious Specialty Courts, once again,” Hain said in the release. “Not only does Inn Recovery reward and train jail residents in our Recovery Pod, but it pays all of their work forward by supporting those going through intensive court processes to better their lives.”

For more information on these initiatives, visit the Kane County Specialty Courts website at courtservices.countyofkane.org/Pages/Specialty-Courts.aspx.