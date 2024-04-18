Batavia Chamber of Commerce gathers community groups together for volunteer fair

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will host a Volunteer Fair from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Batavia Public Library. (Graphic provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will host a volunteer fair from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Batavia Public Library.

This event will bring together more than 35 nonprofit organizations under one roof, offering a unique opportunity for individuals to explore diverse avenues of community service, according to a news release from the chamber.

The fair will also feature the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County, who will be on-site to register voters.

“We believe that by coming together to serve our community, we not only make a tangible impact but also forge lasting bonds that strengthen the fabric of society,” Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the chamber, stated in the release. “Whether you’re a seasoned volunteer or considering dipping your toes into community service for the first time, we welcome you to join us at the Volunteer Fair and discover the many ways you can make a difference.”

The volunteer fair will have opportunities for volunteers of all ages. This event will offer a platform to explore and connect with organizations aligned with a variety of passions, according to the release.

Admission is free, and no registration is necessary.

Batavia Public Library’s Flyleaf Bakery Cafe will remain open throughout the event for participants to grab a drink or snack. The library is located at 10 S. Batavia Ave.

For more information, contact Patti Anselme, special events coordinator for the chamber, at 630-879-7134, Ext. 2 or at patt@bataviachamber.org. Vendor booths for nonprofit organizations are still available as well.

For more information on the chamber, go to bataviachamber.org/.