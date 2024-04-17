St. Charles home damaged by fire

A St. Charles home was damaged by a fire on Tuesday morning.

The St. Charles Fire Department responded around 10:20 a.m. to a report of an appliance fire in a home located in the 3400 block of Royal Fox Drive, according to a news release from the fire department.

The first unit arrived on scene and found heavy smoke from the second floor windows and eaves of the home, according to the release. The alarm was then upgraded to a working structure fire. The homeowners were home at the time of the fire and were able to exit the home without injury prior to the firefighters arriving at the scene, according to the release.

Fire companies extinguished the fire within 30 minutes of arrival. Firefighters remained on scene until approximately 12:45 p.m., according to the release.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by the St. Charles Police Department, St. Charles EMA, and fire departments from Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago, North Aurora, and Fermilab. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the news release.