Get free wood chips from Kane County forest district

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County is offering free wood chips to the public on Sunday, April 28.

Wood chips will be available for pick-up at two locations from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Burnidge Forest Preserve in Elgin and also at Big Rock Forest Preserve in Big Rock.

Forest Preserve District staff will be on hand to help load with a tractor at both sites. Non-District machinery to load is not permitted. Residents should bring their own shovels and containers. The public is welcome to take as many wood chips as they can haul away, while supplies last.

The chips are from hardwood trees removed throughout Kane County because of storm damage or clearing efforts.

Burnidge Forest Preserve is located at 14N035 Coombs Road, Elgin. Big Rock Forest Preserve is located at 46W072 Jericho Road, Big Rock. Signs within both preserves will direct people to the pile location.

For more information, contact the Forest Preserve District of Kane County at 630-232-5980, visit us at www.kaneforest.com or find us on social media by searching @forestpreserve.