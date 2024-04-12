Zitko confirmed as winner in Campton Township discovery recount

Voting for the General Primary Election at the Baker Community Center polling place in St. Charles on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – After a discovery recount at the Kane County Clerk’s Office on Friday, Kenneth Zitko of Campton Hills was declared the winner – again – in the committeeperson race in Campton Township Precinct 11.

Zitko got 66 votes to Richard Johansen’s 64 in the March 19 primary, County Clerk John Cunningham said.

Johansen filed a petition seeking a discovery recount to clarify the two-vote difference.

Cunningham said Johansen and Zitko shook hands on the results.

In Kane County, a precinct committeeperson – formerly known as a committeeman – promotes their party in the precinct where they vote.

Johansen was elected committeeperson in Campton Precinct 3 in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2018 and 2020, according to results on file at the Clerk’s Office.

In 2022, Johansen beat Zitko for Campton Precinct 11 with 132 votes to Zitko’s 51, records show.

Neither man could be reached for comment.