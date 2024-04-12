Burlington Central boys lacrosse gets first varsity conference victory: Thursday’s Kane County Chronicle

Boys lacrosse

Burlington Central 15, Dundee Crown 7: Burlington Central’s fairy-tale start to the season continued Thursday, as it got its first varsity win in the Fox Valley Conference with a 15-7 victory over Dundee Crown on the road to move to 4-0.

Leading the charge was Gavin Hayes, who had seven goals in the contest. Parker Auxier also provided some firepower with five of his own. Braden LeFleur, Tanner Rosborough and Logan Nuzzo had a goal each.

Softball

St. Charles East 3, Downers Grove North 1 (8 inn.): Coming off a 19-4 beatdown against Downers Grove South on Wednesday, the Saints came out on top of a pitching duel with a 3-1 victory over the Trojans in extra innings.

Grace Hautzinger was in the circle the entire game for the Saints (6-3). She finished with 13 strikeouts while only giving up two hits and one earned run off a home run by Ella Bonk in the sixth.

Sam Gaca gave the Saints the lead in the bottom half of the eighth with a two-run home run off Ashlynn Durkin. Katie Morgan was the only batter on either team to have multiple hits in the game and also had an RBI.

Baseball

Cary-Grove 3, Burlington Central 1 (9 innings): Burlington Central ended up on the wrong side of a pitchers’ duel after falling to Cary-Grove 3-1 in nine innings.

Michael Person put on a show on the mound for the Rockets (7-4, 3-2 Fox Valley Conference). The senior exited the game after giving up four hits and one run while striking out 13 in 8 1/3 innings. He also scored the only run for the Rockets in the bottom of the sixth.

Brady Gilroy, AJ Payton and Connor Rubin had the only hits on the day for Central.

As a team, the Rockets could not figure out the pitching duo of Ethan Dorchies and Evan Frangiamore. Dorchies finished with 16 strikeouts while giving up two hits in seven innings of work, while Frangiamore only gave up one hit to secure the save.