April 11, 2024
DeKalb man dies after train strike in Kane County

Death investigation ongoing among multiple agencies

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Provided photo)

MAPLE PARK – A 38-year-old DeKalb man died Monday after being hit by a train on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks at County Line Road in Maple Park, according to a news release from the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

He was identified as Alexander Garivaltis, the release stated.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Garivaltis was taken to the morgue where the preliminary cause of death was multiple injuries, the release stated.

Toxicology samples were sent to a forensic laboratory for testing.

The Coroner’s Office is working with Maple Park police, Union Pacific Railroad and the Sheriff’s Office in an ongoing investigation of the death, the release stated.

