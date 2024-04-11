DeKalb man dies after train strike in Kane County

MAPLE PARK – A 38-year-old DeKalb man died Monday after being hit by a train on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks at County Line Road in Maple Park, according to a news release from the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

He was identified as Alexander Garivaltis, the release stated.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Garivaltis was taken to the morgue where the preliminary cause of death was multiple injuries, the release stated.

Toxicology samples were sent to a forensic laboratory for testing.

The Coroner’s Office is working with Maple Park police, Union Pacific Railroad and the Sheriff’s Office in an ongoing investigation of the death, the release stated.