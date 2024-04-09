Two Batavia men charged in string of 2023 burglaries

Batavia police officers are investigating a possible incident in which an unknown man may have attempted to lure a Rotolo Middle School student into a car.

BATAVIA – Two Batavia men were charged March 29 in relation to a spree of burglaries and other incidents that happened between December 2022 and April 2023 resulting in damages of over $75,000, according to a release from the Batavia Police Department and court records.

Five people in total were involved, but three juveniles’ identities have been protected, according to the release.

Matthew Minnec, 19, of the 1600 block of Haines Drive, and Jackson Ledwon, 20, of the 1100 block of W. Wilson Street, were charged with over 20 combined counts of burglary, damage and defacement of property, records show.

Minnec was charged with four counts of burglary, six counts of damage to property and three counts of defacement of property, all felonies, records show.

Ledwon was charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of damage to property and two counts of defacement of property, all felonies, records show.

According to the release, the Batavia Police Department began investigating reports of extensive damage to area businesses and residential property, reported to have occurred between December 2022 and April 2023.

Multiple types of property were targeted by the offenders to include currently operating businesses, vacant business property, businesses under construction, and vehicles parked at private residences, with damages totaling over $75,000, according to the release.

The damage consisted of graffiti, slashed car tires, damage to the interior of buildings, the activation of fire extinguishers and more. Police were able to link suspects who were identified and determined to be involved in multiple cases of extensive damage, according to the release.

A summons was issued to each defendant on April 1. The defendants have not been arrested, pursuant to the Pretrial Fairness and SAFE-T Acts.

Minnec’s charges include four Class 2 felonies, two Class 3 felonies and seven Class 4 felonies.

Ledwon’s charges include four Class 2 felonies, two Class 3 felonies and two Class 4 felonies.

Class 2 felonies are punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear in court April 24.