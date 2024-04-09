Several Earth Day celebrations to be hosted across Kane County

Geneva will host Earth Day festivities on Saturday, April 20, at Peck Farm Park located at 4038 Kaneville Road.

Several Earth Day celebrations will occur throughout Kane County on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21.

Events include the Geneva Earth Day Celebration, Nature Play on Earth Day hosted by St. Charles Park District and an Earth Day College Workshop Fundraiser in Batavia.

Geneva Earth Day Celebration: Families can do their part to go green and recycle as part of the Geneva Earth Day Celebration, sponsored by the City’s Natural Resources Committee and the Geneva Park District.

Earth Day festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Peck Farm Park located at 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva.

The public can recycle shoes, clothes, small electronics and holiday lights for free. Televisions and computer monitors can be recycled for $25 if 21 inches or less, or $35 if 22 inches or more, depending on screen size.Paper shredding will be offered for free at the Earth Day event.

Other activities include a scavenger hunt, Park District games, chalk art/earth mural, rain barrel sale, tree whip and tomato plant giveaways, a self-guided prairie tour and more.

Visitors can learn about the City’s Bike & Pedestrian Committee’s efforts to promote a safe, walkable and rideable Geneva. Vendors will be on hand to promote sustainability best practices. Food and additional nature-related booths will also be available.

The Earth Day event is free and open to all ages. For those interested in helping plant native prairie plants from 10 to 11 a.m. at Peck Farm Park, advanced registration is required through the Geneva Park District.

For more information about Earth Day, call the Park District at 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org. People can learn more about the Natural Resources Committee by visiting the City’s website at geneva.il.us.

Nature Play on Earth Day: St. Charles Park District will host Nature Play on Earth Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The event will include animal meet and greets, indoor crafts and hands-on projects. Attendees can also take Harley the Hawk’s adventure story walk or play in the Hickory Hideout.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. St. Charles Park District is located at 8 N. Ave. in St. Charles.

More information on the event can be found at stcparks.org/events/.

Earth Day College Workshop Fundraiser: Water Street Studios in Batavia is hosting an Earth Day College Workshop Fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21. The event will be led by Water Street Studios School of Art/Outreach Instructor and Community Gallery Co-Curator Carly Palmer.

Attendees will participate in collage-making and learn about the Greek goddess of Earth, Gaia. Participants are encouraged to bring recyclable materials to incorporate into their collages to fit 2024 Earth Day’s theme of ending plastic pollution.

All materials will be provided, but attendees can bring their own materials to personalize their collages.

Registration is required, and attendees are asked to bring a cash donation of $10 the day of the event. Donations are for Water Street Studios to continue running outreach art classes.