Kaneland School District needs volunteers for advisory committees

The Kaneland Community School District 302 seeks to add members to various community committees that advise the district.

The district needs volunteer members for its Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC), Finance Advisory Committee (FAC), Facilities Planning Committee (FPC), Kaneland Connects Strategic Plan Committee and the Kaneland Foundation, according to a news release from the district.

The mission of the CAC is to improve Kaneland schools by advising the Administration and regarding educational and other issues facing the district. Members study and deliberate problems, issues, and questions of concern to the district and report the results of their studies to administration. The CAC also advises the administration regarding policies of the district and facilitates cooperation and communication in educational matters between the school and the community, according to the release.

The mission of the FAC is to improve the education of all students of the district by monitoring financial issues and trends facing the district and advising the administration regarding them, according to the release. The mission of the FPC is to maintain and improve the educational programs and services for Kaneland students by advising the administration regarding current facility usage and projected future site and facility needs, according to the release.

The Kaneland Connects Strategic Plan Committee expanding and looking for new community members. This committee takes time to review the ongoing progress of the District’s Strategic Plan, according to the release. If you are interested in serving on the Strategic Plan monitoring committee, contact Dr. Sarah Mumm at 10358@kaneland.org.

The Kaneland Foundation is a non-profit organization that has contributed for decades to the educational needs of the students of School District 302. The foundation’s mission is to support academic excellence through innovation.

Foundation directors meet several times during the school year and host several fundraisers, including an annual golf outing held in August each year, according to the release. In preparing to add members to these committees and to the foundation, varied representation from the Kaneland community is highly valued, according to the release.

Administration seeks a cross section of opinions and educational perspectives with a general ability to work constructively with others. By-Laws of each advisory committee differ in membership numbers and length of terms, according to the release. Administration will determine from said By-Laws, the number of members added to the advisory committees and the Kaneland Foundation, according to the release.

More than 50% of Kaneland households have no school-aged children in them and those households should be represented on these committees. If interested in learning more about membership on the CAC, FAC, FPC, the Kaneland Connects Strategic Planning Committee or the Kaneland Foundation, contact Julie Orphal at the Kaneland District office at 630-365-5111, ext. 71109 or julie.orphal@kaneland.org.

Applications can be accessed and submitted via the foundation website. Once you begin the online application, you will need to complete it in full. A paper version of the application is available to download here. You may then submit it by email or mail. All applications are due Friday, May 17, 202.