Softball notes: St. Charles East, Aurora Central Catholic having early success

The 2024 softball season has been underway for a few weeks, with a couple teams showing great potential early on. Here’s a look at some of the top teams in Kane County so far:

Hautzinger stays hot with St. Charles East

The Saints are off to a solid start of the season thanks to a combination of a high-flying offense and solid pitching from the circle, most notably from reigning DuKane Conference Pitcher of the Year Grace Hautzinger.

In her three starts, the senior has put up a 3-0 record along with a 0.82 ERA, with 26 strikeouts and just two walks across 17 innings. While she hasn’t been entirely lights out, as batters hold a .265 batting average against her, Hautzinger has managed to only allow four runners to cross home plate. The offense has also been a big help to back the senior. The Saints have outscored opponents 25-9 in games she has started.

On offense, three infielders has led the charge for the Saints. Third baseman Katie Morgan has been the main catalyst for the offense. The senior is batting .571 with a home run, four doubles and seven RBIs in the first four games. Batting right behind her is Alyse Price, who’s done just as well. The second baseman boasts a .467 batting average and a team-high two home runs. At the top of the lineup, shortstop Abby Wolf has also provided some fire power with a .429 average, three extra-base hits and a team-leading six runs.

Their only sore spot early in the season has come from play on the field. The Saints have committed 10 errors in their first four games, which has led to 10 unearned runs to score.

Aurora Central Catholic junior Kate Gambro

Aurora Central Catholic off to fast start

The Chargers came into the season after not graduating any seniors from last season. And from the way they have looked to start the season, the team camaraderie has led to some good results that have led them to being ranked the 18th-best state in Class 3A according to MaxPreps.

Offense has been no problem for ACC so far. The team has a collective .431 batting average to start the season and have reached a double-digit score in five of its seven games, including a 21-1 win to open the season against Plano.

Leading the Chargers has been Kate Gambro, who’s been a problem in the batter’s box. She has a .565 batting average, leads the team with 13 hits, nine of which have gone for extra bases, and three home runs to go with 10 RBIs.

Also proving to be a vital player on offense has been junior Ashley Moore. She currently bats .545 and leads the team with 13 RBIs to go with two home runs and three doubles. Players like Grace Grunloh (.636 BA, home run, six RBIs), Sophia Delgado (.429 average, eight RBIs) and Amelia Lohrey (.316 average, four XBH, seven RBIs) have also played crucial parts to the Chargers’ success.

ACC has also found a lot of success from its three pitchers in Gambro, Corina Miller and Charlotte Brummel. Brummel has led the way in the circle after posting a 2-0 record and 0.58 ERA across three appearances. She also leads the team with 24 strikeouts across 12 innings. Miller, who’s been the innings workhorse so far, has a 2-1 record and 2.88 ERA and has 20 strikeouts under her belt. Gambro has recorded a win in both of her appearances and has a 2.33 ERA.

St. Charles North’s Ginger Ritter makes contact during a Class 4A St. Charles North Sectional final against Lake Park during the 2023 season. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Spring weather limits teams around Kane County

Whether the weather has been below freezing, pouring rain, or even snow, the spring conditions have not been nice to the local softball teams.

Besides St. Charles East and Aurora Central Catholic, most local teams have played a maximum of three games so far, such as Kaneland (2-1) and Burlington Central (1-2). In one extreme case, St. Charles North has yet to take the field yet this season, with all three of its first games being postponed. As the season progress into the warmer weeks, expect teams to get back into action more often.