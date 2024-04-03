St. Charles businesses needed to host STC Live! music shows this summer

The St. Charles Business Alliance is looking for local businesses to host STC Live! music events on Wednesday and Friday evenings this June through August. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

The St. Charles Business Alliance is looking for local businesses interested in hosting live music performances as part of the annual STC Live! event series this summer.

STC Live! is a series of free live music performances from singer/songwriters, duos, and trios. The series runs June through August with performances from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday evening.

Along with performances at local businesses, STC Live! music performances will also be held on the newly renovated 1st Street Plaza from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday.

If you own a local business and are interested in hosting an STC Live! performance, contact info@stcalliance.org, or call the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967. For more information on STC Live! and the schedule of events, visit www.stcalliance.org/stclive.

STC Live! is sponsored by McNally’s Heating & Cooling, Theriault Booth LLC. Attorneys at Law, St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and St. Charles Closets.