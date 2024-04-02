Batavia Library: Something special is sprouting at this spring

Batavia Public Library's Seed Library is open for spring and provides free seed packets and in-person gardening-related programs. (Photo provided by Batavia Public Library)

BATAVIA – Spring is that wonderful period when your home’s thermostat is bouncing around like a ping-pong ball as temperatures spike warmer and plummet colder, sometimes on the same day.

Little green shoots are emerging from the earth, signaling an exciting time soon will blossom all around us. We long to get outside into our gardens, flower beds or patio pots.

Just in thyme to help you prep for the spring planting and gardening season, the Batavia Public Library’s Seed Library is open for the season.

Now in its second year, the Seed Library is open to all Batavia residents, regardless of whether they have a Batavia Public Library card. Seed packets are free, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

We feature a healthy variety of vegetables, flowers, herbs and fruits from which to choose. And the beauty of the Seed Library is that it allows seasoned gardeners to experiment with seeds they might never have planted before, and novices to try their hand at gardening without the financial concern should some seeds fail to germinate.

To ensure we may share with our neighbors, there’s a limit of five packets per person per season, and a limit of two packets per variety per household.

To help novice to experienced gardeners alike, the Library also features a host of books and reference materials. Visit tinyurl.com/23wm8m3z. You may learn about the Seed Library at bataviapubliclibrary.org/seeds.

To enhance your planting experiences and get you in the gardening groove, the library will offer several in-person programs this spring.

Composting for Everyone!

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8

We will take a quick look at the science behind composting and the environmental benefits of this earth-friendly practice. Attendees will learn ways they can compost, both by participating in county programs and by establishing composting systems at home. We’ll learn the pros and cons of various outdoor and indoor composters and leave with the knowledge needed to begin. Registration is required.

Best Seasonal Hikes in Kane County Forest Preserves

7 p.m. Thursday, May 30

Learn about the ephemeral beauty of spring and summer wildflowers and some folklore behind species native to our region. Our naturalist also will share some of the best forest preserve hikes for enjoying nature’s woodland wildflower display. Registration is required.

Cicero once said, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” And we couldn’t agree more.