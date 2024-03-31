Geneva Garden Club hosts WGN’s Mike Nowak

Mike Nowak, host of WGN Radio’s 'Let’s Talk Gardening,' will be the guest speaker Tuesday at the Geneva Garden Club meeting at the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, Geneva. Nowak will present 'Conservation in Your Backyard.' The meeting is free and open to the public.

GENEVA – Mike Nowak, from WGN-720 AM will be the featured speaker for the Geneva Garden Club meeting, 11 a.m.Tuesday at the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center at 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva, according to a news release.

As host of “Let’s Talk Gardening,” Nowak’s will present, “Conservation in Your Backyard,” about the basics of having your yard conserve rather than deplete natural resources.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the program starts at noon following lunch.

The program is free and open to the public.

More information is available online on the club’s Facebook page or web site, www.genevagardenclub.com.