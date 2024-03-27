Parkinson’s support group hosts free retreat in Geneva

Peter Schram hits the bag Friday, April 28, 2023, during Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's Disease class at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center in DeKalb. The class helps people with Parkinson’s Disease maintain their strength, agility and balance. Rock Steady Boxing will be among the representatives at a retreat for Parkinson's patients and their caregivers April 24 in Geneva. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

GENEVA – PJ Parkinson’s Support will host a free retreat for families affected by Parkinson’s disease from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 24 at Riverside Receptions and Conference Center, 35 N. River Lane, Geneva, according to a news release.

Isabell Senft-Daniel, who founded PJ Parkinson’s Support in Knoxville, Tennessee, has relocated to the Fox Valley.

“My objective is to present resources that can help improve the quality of life for patients and caregivers and to let them know that they are not alone in what can be an overwhelming journey,” Senft-Daniel said in the release.

The retreat is held in conjunction with Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April.

Registration is required through its website, www.pjparkinsons.org, and is limited to 100 participants.

The organization started out nearly 10 years ago as a single support group now has 10 support groups.

The group is expanding its outreach by introducing retreats for Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers.

The Geneva retreat offers a day with group exercises, educational sessions, dancing, acupuncture, massage therapy, yoga, speech therapy, cooking demonstrations, a complimentary light breakfast and lunch, according to the release.

The event will conclude with a cocktail reception, allowing an opportunity to socialize.

A limited number of hotel rooms are reserved at the Herrington Inn and Spa in Geneva for retreat participants at rates starting at $169 per room per night.