Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley says demand for tutors on the rise

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley is seeking volunteers for its free tutor training workshop at the St. Charles Public Library. (Martin Pinnau Photography)

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley’s free tutor training workshop will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays April 9, 11, 16, and 18 at the St. Charles Public Library.

The number of adults who are seeking English language instruction has exploded, according to a release from the organization. The program has more than 50 adults who are waiting to learn.

Volunteers do not need to know a second language or have teaching experience to be effective. The workshop provides material and instruction so anyone can help.

Each volunteer will be matched with one adult learner. Volunteer tutors and their learners meet for one hour each week at a time and public location that is convenient, usually public libraries.

To register for the workshop, visit www.lvfv.org or call/text 630-584-4428.