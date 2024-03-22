St. Charles’ newly formed Dam Task Force to hold first meeting next week

St. Charles’ newly formed Fox River Dam Joint Task Force will host its first meeting at 6 p.m. on March 28 at City Hall.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend what is expected to be the first of several meetings in which the task force will examine the potential environmental, economic, and recreational impacts that the removal of the St. Charles Dam would have on the City, Park District, residents, and businesses.

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall at 2 E. Main St. A meeting schedule will be announced once it is established by the task force.

The formation of the task force was a result of the Army Corps of Engineers recent study of the Fox River and its recommendation for the removal of nine dams in Kane County, including the St. Charles Dam.

The St. Charles City Council voted to create the Task Force in February to engage the public, solicit input, and analyze relevant information and possible impacts.

The task force consists of nine members: five City Council representatives (three elected officials and two residents), three St. Charles Park District representatives (one or two elected and one or two residents) and one representative from the River Corridor Foundation.

Alderpersons Ryan Wirball, Paul Lencioni and Ryan Bongard and residents Conrad Newell and Brian Pohrte will represent the council on the task force, as approved by City Council and appointed by the Mayor in February.

Park Board Commissioner Jim Cooke, Park Board Vice President Bob Thomson and Park District Superintendent of Recreation Mike Kies will represent the Park District.

Director John Rabchuck will represent River Corridor Foundation.

“The Fox River is at the very heart of our community and I don’t feel like the issues pertinent to St. Charles were adequately addressed in the US the Army Corps of Engineers report,” Mayor Lora Vitek said in a news release. “I think it is important to gather more information specific to the economic and recreational impacts surrounding dam removal, and to solicit public feedback before any decisions are made.”

The task force will solicit input from consultants and the public, provide updates and collect feedback on the process before making final reports to the City Council and park district no later than March 1, 2025.

Costs incurred by the task force for engaging with consultants would be split between the city and the park district and any expenditures would have to be preapproved by both parties.