The Local Scene: Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo and Chicago Steel in Kane County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. St. Charles Writers Group: For novice or experienced writers 18 or older, St. Charles Writers Group hosts bimonthly meetings on the second and fourth Saturday of the month. From 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the group will host their “Coming Up with a Story Subject” lesson. Meetings are held in the St. Charles Public Library’s Huntley Community Room unless otherwise noted. The library is located at 1 S. 6th Ave. Meetings are facilitated by Lisa Macaione and no membership fee is required. For more information, go to scpld.org/programs-events/st-charles-writers-group/ or email the library’s Programs and Public Relations Coordinator Denise Blaszynski through scpld.org/send-email-to-denise-blaszynski/.

2. Chicago Steel vs. Cedar Rapids: The Chicago Steel hockey club will play Cedar Rapids at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. The game will take place at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva located at 1996 S. Kirk Road. Ticket prices range from $10-$30. Adult tickets average around $15 while tickets for children age 12 and younger average around $12.50. More information on the game and purchasing tickets can be found at mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?orgid=56250&agency=CSHV_PL_MPV#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

3. Improv Night with Any Suggestions? Improv troupe: Any Suggestions? Improv troupe will perform an event at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in St. Charles. The troupe is from northern Illinois. This show is for adults and tickets cost $15, or there is an option for potential attendees to pay what they can with a ticket minimum of $10. Cast grams and donations are encouraged. Tickets can be purchased at steelbeamtheatre.thundertix.com/events/225845.

4. Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo is a bimonthly event that features animals for sale, animal supplies and the ability to view a variety of animals. The next expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. All ages are welcome, as well as the pets of attendees. Tickets cost $8 for ages 11 and older and $3 for ages 6-10. The event is free for ages 5 and younger. For attendees bringing four or more animals, admission is $15. There will be a $0.60 service fee for tickets bought with a credit card. For more information, go to allanimalexpo.com/information/. To reach the Expo directly, call 630-533-0181 or email allanimalshow@aol.com.

5. ‘Daisy’s Girls: Camping With Juliette Gordon Low’ performance: The Batavia Public Library will host a performance of “Daisy’s Girls: Camping With Juliette Gordon Low” from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the library’s Founders Room. The library is located at 10 S. Batavia Ave. Betsey Means will play Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts, in the performance. Attendance is free, all that is needed to attend is a library card number and password. For more information or to register for the event, go to batavia.libnet.info/event/8955176.

