Harbor Freight to open new Batavia store

BATAVIA – Harbor Freight Tools plans to open its new store April 6 at 381 N. Randall Road, Batavia, according to a news release.

The store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools, according to the release.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Batavia and all of Kane County,” store manager Chris Rioux said in the release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

This new store is the 46th the company opened in Illinois. The company, which hires locally, has brought 25 to 30 new jobs to the surrounding community, according to the release.

Harbor Freight has more than 1,400 stores across the country.

Senior Vice President for Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools Trey Feiler had said in an earlier release that the company had been looking to open a location in Batavia.

“In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Batavia area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team,” Feiler said in the release.

More than 75 million customers, – including professional contractors, technicians, homeowners and hobbyists – rely on Harbor Freight for tools and equipment, according to the release.