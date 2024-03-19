United Methodist Church of Geneva hosts chili cook-off for 185th birthday

United Methodist Church of Geneva held a chili cook-off Sunday, March 17. Robin Lang won the hottest chili category; Jami Johnson’s recipe was voted most creative and Mike Popplewell’s version was named most creative. They were among eight congregants who entered the contest. (Provided by United Methodist Church of Geneva)

In honor of the United Methodist Church of Geneva’s 185th birthday, the church held a chili cook-off March 17.

In voting by diners after worship services, Robin Lang won the hottest chili category; Jami Johnson’s recipe was voted most creative and Mike Popplewell’s version was named most creative. They were among eight congregants who entered the contest.

While admission was free, donations were accepted to benefit Appalachia Service Project, an annual June mission trip by church youth and adults to rural Kentucky. Donations totaled $1,030.

Maria Isley, cookoff coordinator, said the champs each received a “chili master” certificate, a small prize and bragging rights for being a 2024 chili chef winner. Taste testers received a bowl, spoon and voting slip to select a top chili in each of three categories:

The cook-off featured chili, toppings, corn bread, desserts and beverages. Additions were a children’s game and coloring sheet.

Pastor Rob Hamilton announced a church weekend birthday party is scheduled for Sept. 27-29.

Call 630-232-7120 or visit genevaumc.org for more information.