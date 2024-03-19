Geneva committee recommends new cleaning contract

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons, acting as the Committee of the Whole Monday, recommended approval of a two-year contract for custodial cleaning services and supplies for City Hall, police and public works.

The contract, recommended for Eco Clean Maintenance of Elmhurst, is for $77,856 per year with the option of a third year at $80,184, and a fourth year at $84,168, documents show.

The total for four years — if officials extend the contract — would be $320,064, documents show.

The City Council would take final action to approve the contract.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said the current custodial services contract expires April 30.

Six firms put in bids and Eco Clean was the lowest responsible bid, Dawkins said.

Facilities Manager Pete Adams said staff calculated the cost of an hourly rate for those companies bidding, to arrive at the lowest responsible bidder.

“The lowest bidded vendor for several of the bidding came in right around the range of what prevailing wage would be,” Adams said. “They have to make some profit. So that just told me they weren’t following the scope of what was in the bid, so I struck them.”

Two others did not submit bid bonds, as required, Adams said.

With labor costs and inflation, Adams said he expected a larger price increase, but found the increase was about 3%.

Third Ward Alderperson Becky Hruby asked if the company used green products, as its name suggests.

Adams said the city requires eco-friendly cleaning products, regardless of the vendor.

“Is there any just vinegar cleaning anything?” Hruby asked.

“Not specifically called for in the contract, no,” Adams said.

“Just curious. It’s a nice, natural alternative,” Hruby said.

Adams said they don’t go out for bid annually because the bid process is time consuming. And the options to extend the contract allows the city to continue if officials are satisfied with the work.