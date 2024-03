Coffee Crawl tickets are on sale for the upcoming event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 around the Fox Valley. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Geneva Chamber of Commerce will host Coffee Crawl from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 around the Fox Valley.

Twenty-two businesses will serve coffee-inspired items. Some cups of coffee will contain alcohol. Attendees must be at least 21 to try those.

To find the list of participating businesses, buy tickets or learn more about the event, go to genevachamber.com/events/coffee-crawl.

Call the Geneva Chamber office at 630-232-6060 or visit genevachamber.com for additional questions.