Comcast Xfinity store now open in South Elgin

A new Comcast Xfinity store is now open at 524 S. Randall Road in South Elgin. (Photo Provided by Comcast Xfinit)

Comcast announced on March 18 that a new Xfinity store in South Elgin has opened at 524 S. Randall Road, the second retail locations in Kane County.

The 3,500-square-foot store will provide residents with Comcast’s Xfinity residential products and services, including mobile phone service, Xfinity Mobile, high-speed internet , cable TV, and home security and automation platform, Xfinity Home.

The store also features Comcast Business solutions, including mobile offerings for businesses of any size.

“Our goal is to provide an awesome customer experience,” Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region Senior Vice President Chris Smith said in the release. “Visitors can learn more about the latest in connectivity and entertainment and get assistance from our team of trained experts.”

“We’re pleased to welcome the new Xfinity Store to South Elgin,” South Elgin Village President Steve Ward said in the release. “The new store adds to our retail mix along Randall Road and helps attract even more visitors to the area.”

Along with product and service demos, customers can pay bills, pick up and return equipment, and get assistance from trained, knowledgeable sales and service consultants.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information about Xfinity products, services, and retail stores, visit www.xfinity.com or call 1-(800)-XFINITY.

Comcast has more than 2,500 miles of fiber-rich network infrastructure in Kane County and offers gigabit+ Internet speeds to residential and business customers, with 60,000 WiFi hotspots in the county and 23 million nationwide, according to the release.

Comcast offers residential Internet speeds up to 1.2 Gbps across its service footprint in Kane County, speeds up to 10 Gbps to homes in many locations, and speeds up to 100 Gbps for businesses.

“Comcast is proud to serve Kane County and look forward to becoming an even greater part of the fabric of the county with our new store in South Elgin,” Smith added.