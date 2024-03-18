Campton Hills swears in 2 new officers, promotes sergeant to deputy chief

Campton Hills Police Department hired two new part-time officers and promoted a sergeant to deputy chief. Officer Karolina Kulczyk (left), Deputy Chief Thomas Blincoe and Officer Stavroula Tsina, all took the oath of office at the March 5 Village Board meetint. (Photo provided by Campton Hills Police Department)

CAMPTON HILLS – The village of Campton Hills hired two new part-time police officers and celebrated the promotion of a third, officials announced in a news release.

Officers Karolina Kulczyk and Stavroula Tsina were both sworn in at the March 5 Village Board meeting as part-time officers with the department. Sgt. Thomas Blincoe was promoted to deputy chief and also took the oath of office.

Kulczyk and Tsina have prior law enforcement experience and are both bilingual. The department already has officers fluent in Spanish.

Kulczyk speaks Polish and recently assisted a neighboring agency with translation during a domestic incident, according to the release. Tsina speaks Greek and is fluent in French, officials said. She is also a resident of Campton Hills.

Blincoe has been a member of the Campton Hills police since 2007 when the village first incorporated.

Police Chief James Levand promoted Blincoe from his previous position as sergeant, where he was responsible for administrative duties, patrol supervision and scheduling, according to the release.

The addition of two new female officers with prior law enforcement experience and bilingual skills will be an asset to the department and community. The Campton Hills Police Department will be a diverse agency that represents the citizens and visitors of the community, according to the release.