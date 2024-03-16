Kane County park districts to host five egg hunts

The Easter Bunny greets families before a previous egg hunt at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center in Geneva. (Jeff Krage)

Here are five Easter egg hunts to attend throughout Kane County next weekend:

Batavia Park District:

Tween Flashlight Egg Hunt: Batavia Park District will host a Tween Flashlight Egg Hunt 7 p.m. March 22 at 813 Mark Twain Trail. This event is for ages 9-12.

Participants are asked to bring their own flashlights and will receive a glow stick and small goodie bag. There will be a Golden Egg for participants to find with a prize inside.

The event costs $15 to attend. More information on the event and event registration can be found at bataviaparks.org/calendar/events/tween-flashlight-egg-hunt-5682943107.

Easter Egg Hunt: Batavia Park District will host its annual Easter egg hunt for ages 2-8 at 10 a.m. March 23 at West Main Community Park located at 40W101 Main St. The event is free to attend.

More information on the event can be found at bataviaparks.org/calendar/events/easter-egg-hunt-9230874516-5608241397.

Geneva Park District:

Egg-Mazing Race and Twilight Egg Hunt: Geneva Park District will host an Egg-Mazing Race and Twilight Egg Hunt from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 22 at Wheeler Park located at 822 N. 1st St. Check-in begins at 5 p.m.

The Egg-Mazing Race will consist of participants being in teams of four to solve clues around the park. Top teams will win prizes including gift certifications to local businesses.

The Twilight Egg Hunt will consist of participants searching for eggs in the designated egg-hunting area. Eggs will be filled with candy and prizes.

The event costs $5 to attend. More information on the event and event registration can be found at genevaparks.org/event/egg-mazing-race-twilight-egg-hunt-2/.

Bunny Breakfast/ Annual Egg Hunt: Geneva Park District will host a Bunny Breakfast and its annual egg hunt March 23 at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center located at 3507 Kaneville Road.

Bunny Breakfast times are before the egg hunt at 8:15 a.m. or after the egg hunt at 10:15 a.m. A pancake breakfast will be provided. The egg hunt is at 10 a.m. sharp.

The Bunny Breakfast provides time for photos with the Easter Bunny. Photos with the bunny will be available from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The breakfast costs $5 per person and takes place in the SPRC Gymnasium. Preregistration is required.

The annual egg hunt is free to attend, and no registration is required.

Eggs will be scattered across the soccer fields at SPRC. Children will be split into two groups of ages 4 and younger and ages 5 and older.

More information on the event and event registration can be found at genevaparks.org/event/bunny-breakfast-egg-hunt-3/.

St. Charles Park District:

Easter Egg Hunt: St. Charles Park District will host a free Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. March 23 for children ages 9 and under at Pottawatomie Park located at 8 North Ave.

Participants are asked to bring their own baskets and arrive 15 minutes early. Children will be grouped by age and are limited to 10 eggs.

Registration is not required.