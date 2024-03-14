Baseball: Kane County Chronicle 2024 season preview capsules

The 2024 high school baseball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Aurora Central Catholic

Coach: Rich Swann

Last season’s record: 17-11 overall, 5-6.

Top returning players: Carson Bailey, sr., 3B/P; Cayden Lohrey, jr., 1B/P; Brodie Curry, so., 1B/P.

Top new players: Raul Gomez, jr., C; Liam Schwartz, so., OF; Manny Maysonet, so., OF; Ryan Vagnoni, sr., IF; Brendan O’Shea, sr., P; Brian Donovan, sr., OF/P; Ada Bartlett, sr., 2B/OF.

Worth noting: Senior Carson Bailey is one of the top returnees after a strong season at the plate and on the mound last season.

“It’s all hands on deck for the young Chargers,” Swann said. “We only have two full-time positions players returning in Bailey and Curry, along with Lohrey and Bailey as the only pitchers to log more than 10 innings pitched.”

Aurora Christian

Coach: Andy Zorger

Last season’s record: 21-10 overall, 8-4 Metro Suburban Red.

Top returning players: Andrew Hernandez, sr., IF/P; Rudy Griffing, sr., 1B/C; Kaleb Elwood, jr., C; Jack Burns, jr., IF; Owen Niedzwiecki, so., OF/P; Asa Johnson, so., P.

Top new players: Andersen McKinzie, sr., OF; Kyle Koerner, sr., OF/P; Jameson Rapinchuk, so., 1B/P; Zach Zappia, so., UT/P.

Worth noting: Optimism is the key word for the Eagles due to a deep well of players in the program, including several standout seniors.

“We have 45 players in the program, which is the most we have ever had,” Zorger said. “This provides some quality depth and competition at various positions. We will need some pitchers to contribute quality innings. Our outfield and infield defense should be very strong, especially up the middle and our lineup looks to be very solid.”

Coach: Alex Beckmann

Last season’s record: 19-17 overall, 9-12 DuKane Conference.

Top returning players: Ryne Woods, sr., OF; Nate Nazos, sr., P/IF; Ryan Boe, sr., IF/P; Jacob Aseltine, sr., IF/P; Gavin Rosengren, jr., P; Connar Temple, jr., P.

Top new players: Bryce Burgoni, sr., OF; Katcher King, sr., OF; Luke Stevenson, jr., P; Jake Mysliwiec, jr., P; Daren Barnes, jr., IF.

Worth noting: After defeating St. Charles North 4-3 to win a regional championship, the Bulldogs are aiming higher this season following a sectional final loss to York last season. Right fielder Ryne Woods, who committed to Upper Iowa University, headlines the offense. The pitching staff is deep and experienced.

“Pitching will be a strength for us this year, led by Nate Nazos, Jacob Aseltine and Ryan Boe,” Beckmann said. “All three will be two-way players on the infield for us.”

Coach: Kyle Nelson (19th season).

Last year’s record: 20-17, 11-7 FVC (fourth place).

Top returning players: Brady Gilroy, sr., OF-SS-P; Michael Person, P-SS-OF; AJ Payton, sr., 1B-P-DH; Jake Johnson, jr., C; Chase Powrozek, jr., P-OF; Elliot Alicea, sr., P-OF; Mason Rosborough, sr., P-OF.

Top new players: Connor Finn, jr., IF; Zane Pollock, jr., IF; Yanni Pahnianis, jr., IF; Solomon Her, sr., IF.

Worth noting: Central is loaded with talent in the lineup and on the mound from a team that lost to Sycamore in a Class 3A sectional championship. The Rockets return all but 10 innings from last year’s pitching staff, led by Michael Person. SS-OF Brady Gilroy hit .471 with nine homers and 35 RBIs. P-1B AJ Payton hit .352 and knocked in 30 runs and C Jake Johnson hit .351 and drove in 21 runs. Person, Gilroy and Payton are fourth-year starters, while Johnson and Powrozek will be third-year starters as juniors. The Rockets look like a team that can compete for the FVC title and make a deep run in the state tournament series.

-- Joe Stevenson

Coach: Brad Wendell

Last season’s record: 14-20 overall, 9-12 DuKane Conference.

Top returning players: Bryce Breon, sr., P; Shane Webb, sr., P; Josh Feucht, sr., P; Logan Bova, sr., P; Chase Sorrentino, sr., P; Joseph Cosentino, sr., F; Kollin Mickelsen, sr., IF; Nate Stempowski, sr., SS; Sam Seykora, sr., 2B.

Top new players: Miles Dibble, jr., P; Blake Kopec, so., P.

Worth noting: The Vikings lost some key players from last season, notably Jackson Dibble, Tommy Maynard and Aidan Mayer, but the cupboard is not bare. Six positional starters are back along with three starters to form a potentially tough team to beat this season. Geneva’s top two pitchers, Bryce Breon and Seth Kisner, headline a potent pitching staff that also includes Shane Webb, Josh Feucht, Logan Bova and Chase Sorrentino. Expect the Vikings to be strong on defense thanks to a solid up-the-middle group of returnees.

“Our defense is loaded with returning starters this year, specifically up the middle,” Wendell said. “We also have just over 155 varsity innings returning in our staff. We hope some tough lessons from 2023 prepared our staff for a successful 2024.”

Last year’s record: 21-13, lost to Marmion in a Class 3A St. Francis Regional semifinal

Top returning players: Parker Violett, sr., OF/P; Zach Konrad, sr., C; Jackson Kottmeyer, sr., P

Top new players: Tom Thill, jr. 2B/SS

Worth noting: Violett and Kottmeyer return a lot of innings on the hill for the Knights. Coach Brian Aversa said there’s a lot of senior leadership gone from last year’s squad but there are still plenty of players who have seen significant innings. Aversa said the Interstate 8 Conference will be tough this year and hopes the Knights’ pitching will keep them competitive.

-- Eddie Carifio

Coach: Aaron Nieckula

Last season’s record: 10-23 overall, 3-13 Chicago Catholic Blue.

Top returning players: Tyler Sowers, sr., CF/P; Ben Fritz, sr., LF; Ethan Flores, jr., C/P; Jackson Sherman, sr., IF; Jack Hughes, jr., 1B/P; Nate Bostrand, jr., IF/OF; Chuck Schweiner, jr., 1B/DH.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: The Cadets are looking for a bounce-back season in a tough conference, paced by an experienced group of seniors.

“We’ve been committed to the weight room, looking to add strength, size, speed and mobility,” Nieckula said. “Led by a solid group of seniors, this team will maintain aggression on the bases, put up quality at-bats and stay focused on making the routine plays consistently.”

Coach: Derek Sutor

Last season’s record: 27-5 overall, 19-2 DuKane Conference.

Top returning players: Joey Arend, jr., OF/P; Jake Greenspan, sr., SS/3B; Matt Steinberg, jr., 1B/P; Sam Frausto, sr., OF/P; Cole Ridgway, sr., IF/P; James Feigleson, so., IF; Nathan Moline, so., IF/P.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: The Saints and first-year coach Sutor have the firepower and experience to take a step past the sectional semifinals this season, sparked by star pitcher Joey Arend and a talented cast of experienced seniors and juniors.

“Joey looks to anchor a young pitching staff and leads the Saints during the 2024 season,” Sutor said. “We graduated seven starters from last season but have a talented crop of underclassmen hungry to make their mark in the program. Our pitching and defense will keep us in games this season. The key for us will be to compete at the plate, putting pressure on the defense and making the most of what our opponents give us.”

Coach: Todd Genke

Last season’s record: 25-9-1 overall, 16-5 DuKane Conference.

Top returning players: Mike Buono, sr., C; Parker Reinke, sr., OF/P; Colin Ryder, sr., 1B/P; Josh Caccia, sr., OF/P; Jackson Spring, sr., IF; Keaton Reinke, so., OF/P; Luke Holtz, sr., 1B/P; Andrew Good, sr., P; Jaden Harmon, sr., OF/P; Jake Kujak, sr., IF/P; Liam Ruane, sr., P; Ty Heimbuch, jr., C/P.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: The North Stars have an abundance of seniors on their roster after a strong showing last season. The pitching staff is filled with quality arms, including Andrew Good (Lewis University), Josh Caccia and Liam Ruane. Catcher Mike Buono, a Wisconsin-Whitewater recruit, is one of the top players in the area.

“We will rely on our pitching staff, a solid core of athletes on defense and a very capable offense,” Genke said. “Offensively, we should be able to score runs in bunches, but also be able to execute ‘small ball’ opportunities when needed. Excellent team speed should provide many scoring opportunities as well. Gaining playoff experience from the last several years, while making deep runs in the postseason, will be a major factor for our success this season.”

Coach: Tom Ciombor

Last season’s record: 27-9 overall, 10-2 Metro Suburban Blue.

Top returning players: Andrew Mueller, sr., IF/P; Trey Kiesler, sr., C; Zack Maduzia, jr., SS; Colt Armbrust, jr., P; Nick Sparacio, sr., IF.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: Senior Andrew Mueller, a Loras College recruit, joins senior catcher Trey Kiesler, a three-year starter, and all-conference shortstop Zack Maduzia and Colt Armbrust and senior infielder Nick Sparacio to form the backbone of the team. The Spartans have won three regional titles in a row, returning seven starters to battle a tough schedule that includes Nazareth, Montini, Naperville North, Loyola and Brother Rice. Logan Swaney, Peter Solloway and Brogan Wallace are part of a solid pitching staff.

West Aurora

Coach: John Reeves

Last season’s record: 12-18 overall, 3-12 Southwest Prairie Conference.

Top returning players: Carson Bantz, sr., 3B/P.

Top new players: Kaiden Williams, sr., P; Cooper Matheny, jr., SS/P; Jake Niedzwiedz, jr., IF/P; Logan Weaver, jr., OF/P; Zach Toma, so., IF/OF/P.

Worth noting: Senior pitcher Carson Bantz, an Elgin Community College recruit, is the top player back from last season’s team. He batted .309 with two home runs and 21 RBIs.

“For the Blackhawks, the early part of the season will help toward figuring out everyone’s roles,” Reeves said. “Numerous players are competing for playing time at virtually every position.”