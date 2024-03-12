Yo Joan! Let’s take a breath and let freedom ring

“Freedom lies in being bold.” – Robert Frost

OK, but deep down in my heart I know freedom’s more than bold or just another word. Perhaps there’s some guru out there to give a fresh perspective on letting freedom ring.

Found one!

“We have to enter into life fully to become free.” – Ram Dass

Got it.

But how does this make sense in a landscape of consumerism, honking cars and people constantly yelling to get out of the way? As the honks mount, I just want to get out, not in.

So I reflect more on Dass’ simple words and take it to mean that life has to be lived authentically to become free. However, voicing authenticity can be at times a fearful, even daunting personal experience. Like trying to navigate a steep, winding mountain road. If everyone expressed their inner mumblings authentically … look out!

And I indeed do look out to see so many expressing their destructive mumblings on social media, YouTube and you name it. It can be difficult not to get caught up in these destructive mumblings, too. Authentic self – hmm. Maybe there’s already enough selfies out there.

To gather some personal sanity, I’d like to shift from the craziness of what’s going on out there to a place where the depth of authenticity lies – in here. That unique radio-like frequency of inner thoughts. Occasionally, these thoughts are clear and hit the station right on, but other times static takes over.

There’s probably someone reading this now who thinks their thoughts are neatly arranged and properly fine-tuned, but for most of us they’re rather messy and about as clear as mud. First, there’s this thought, then that, then this and that at the same time. Where? When? What? Huh?

So here’s a little meditative exercise in a Ram Dass-type of way to help clear the static – the where, when, what, huh of the mind. It’s a simple brain-building way to break free of the constantly moving train of thoughts. It can be done sitting, standing or walking. You pick.

Observe your thoughts. Where do they take you? Are you going back in time to a troubling moment? Are you going forward to an anticipation or worry?

Release each thought, memory or anticipation with your exhale.

Bring your mind to the present moment.

Observe your body. Is there a part that is stiff or hurting?

Exhale the stiffness or the pain with your breath.

Bring your attention simply to your breath.

Become the observer of where your thoughts go. As a train conductor with each changing station or each changing thought, get back on track with the simple movement of your breath.

Release each thought with your exhale. Bring a simple clear focus to your breath.

Become free by simply focusing on your breath.

Take a moment each day to clear the static of the mind by focusing on the breath.

Yes, Dass is good.

