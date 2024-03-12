St. Charles residents to get free yard waste recycling services

Residents should place twigs, trimmings, leaves, etc. in either a paper yard waste bag or a toter bin rented from Lake Shore Recycling Systems and leave it on the curb for pick-up.s. (H. Rick Bamman – hbamman@shawmedia.com)

St. Charles residents can get yard waste recycled free of charge for the weeks of March 18, March 25, April 1 and April 8.

The city’s refuse contractor, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, Inc., will pick up yard waste in bags or rented toter bins on normal refuse collection days - no sticker required.

Residents should place twigs, trimmings, leaves, etc. in either a paper yard waste bag or a toter bin rented from Lake Shore Recycling Systems and leave it on the curb for pick-up.

Beginning April 15, regular yard waste collection begins, and a sticker will be needed for yard waste bags.

More information is available on the city’s website stcharlesil.gov. Brush collection also starts April 15. The complete brush collection schedule and collection tips can be found at stcharlesil.gov as well.