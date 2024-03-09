Go bird watching in Kane County with local naturalists

Kane County Forest Preserve District will be holding bird watch walks with naturalists at various preserves this spring.

Enjoy the changing seasons as you hike, look, and listen for birds inhabiting our forest preserves, this spring. Kane County Forest Preserve District Naturalists will cover basic bird-identification skills and share a few interesting stories along the way.

These walks are for all skill levels. Naturalists will help identify various bird species, share fun facts and guide you effortlessly throughout the preserve. Bring your own binoculars and camera. There’s sure to be plenty to see!

Bird watching walks schedule:

Saturday, March 30; 9-10 a.m.

Raceway Woods Forest Preserve

17N702 Western Ave., Carpentersville

Free

Saturday, April 27; 9-10 a.m.

Fabyan Forest Preserve

1925 Batavia Ave., Geneva

Free

Friday, May 17; 9-10 a.m.

Burnidge Forest Preserve

14N035 Coombs Rd., Elgin

Free

These programs are for all ages. Advance registration is required. To register for these free programs, visit www.kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

To view a full roster of Forest Preserve District of Kane County programs, visit www.kaneforest.com and find us on social media by searching @forestpreserve.