St. Charles’ First Street Plaza nearing completion, kiosks installed

New digital kiosks have been installed at the First Street Plaza in St. Charles. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

ST. CHARLES – Construction of the First Street Plaza is nearing completion, and two new informational kiosks have been installed, which are designed to enhance the downtown experience for resident and visitors alike.

One is located near Main Street by La Za’Za’ Trattoria, and the other on the south end of the Plaza near MION Artisan Soap.

These digital kiosks will serve as a resource for visitors to discover all that St. Charles has to offer. To use the kiosks, simply tap the screen to get started, and eight blue tabs will appear on the screen with information about the city.

The tabs and the information they contain are as follows:

“To Do” – local activities and hotspots to experience around town

“Eat/Drink” – information on St. Charles dining establishments

“Events” – upcoming community events and happenings hosted by local businesses

“Stay/Plan” – accommodations for guests to extend their visit in St. Charles

“Tours” – self-guided walking tours that give users a deeper dive into St. Charles

“Shopping” – highlights St. Charles commerce and local shops around the city

“My Plan” – (coming soon) users will be able to make a customized itinerary of events and places to see, which can be shared right to their phone

“Tutorial” – explains how to utilize the digital kiosk

St. Charles community member Elaine Garland uses one of the new digital kiosks now functional at the First Street Plaza downtown. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

To make searching easier, users can select the filter bar on the top right corner of the screen to narrow down the listings based on criteria of interest. Users will also be able to see their selected event, business or activity locations on a map of the city.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki, said she believes these digital kiosks are a valuable addition to the downtown area.

“I hope that both out-of-town visitors and local community members alike utilize this resource,” Sawicki said in a news release. “Users are able to find everything that St. Charles has to offer at the tip of their finger, and the digital kiosks make planning your day in town easier than ever.”

For more information, visit the St. Charles Business Alliance website or call 630-443-3947.