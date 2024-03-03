Join Batavia United Way for Soup’s On soup tasting fundraiser

Batavia United Way will hold its seventh annual Soup’s On soup tasting fundraiser Thursday, March 14, 2024 at Bar Evolution & The Tea Tree. (Photo provided by Batavia United Way)

Batavia United Way will hold its seventh annual Soup’s On soup tasting fundraiser Thursday, March 14 at Bar Evolution & The Tea Tree. Tickets are on sale now. Only 120 tickets will be available for the event.

Ticketed guests will receive a 3-ounce sample of soups from 12 different local restaurants, as well as Texas toast and crackers. Beverages will be available for purchase at both Bar Evolution and The Tea Tree. Guests will vote on their favorite soup, and the winning soup will take home The Soup Bowl trophy.

Participating restaurants include Acquaviva Ristorante, Bocaditos, Chicken Salad Chick, Daddio’s Diner, Fernando’s Street Kitchen, Flyleaf Bakery Cafe, Gammon Coach House, Pal Joey’s, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Sidecar Supper Club, Thai Village, Tusk Thai Cuisine, and Windmill Grille & Pizzeria.

Tickets are $35 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bataviaunitedway.org/soupevent.