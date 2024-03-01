Geneva sets out dumpsters, holds special brush collection for tornado damage

The city of Geneva will be conducting a special brush collection to help clear tree damage from the Tuesday, Feb. 27 tornado. The special brush pickup is scheduled to run Monday to Wednesday, March 4 to 6 in certain neighhorhoods.

The city of Geneva will be providing temporary garbage dumpsters and hold a special brush collection for residents who suffered significant property damage due to the Tuesday, Feb. 27 tornado that swept through Geneva.

LRS will be dropping off five dumpsters Friday that will be located on the following streets in the Pepper Valley subdivision:

Essex Court (2);

Cambridge Drive;

Pepper Valley Drive; and

Deerfield Way.

Residents should dispose of large-scale storm debris such as windows, siding, fencing, etc. that would not generally fit into garbage bags or an LRS trash cart. The dumpsters should not be used for regular garbage disposal. The dumpsters will be removed during the morning hours Monday, March 4, according to a news release from the city.

The locations were chosen due to the highest concentration level of storm damage, and the dumpsters could not be placed on Kaneville Road or Williamsburg Avenue due to traffic safety concerns, according to the release. The city acknowledges storm damage did occur outside of the Pepper Valley subdivision and apologizes for the inconvenience that some residents may experience having to transport their storm debris for disposal, according to the release.

Special Brush Collection

The city also will be conducting a special brush collection to help clear tree damage from the tornado.The special brush pickup is scheduled to run Monday to Wednesday, March 4 to 6, for residents generally living within Cambridge Drive, South Street, Country Club Place, State Street, and Williamsburg Avenue. The City has posted a collection map online to specify eligible residents, according to the release.

Brush pickup is intended for the disposal of tree limbs and branches that are removed by the property owner for storm damage cleanup and restoration, not for lot clearing, according to the city. Kramer Tree Specialists, the city’s contractor, will not collect material produced by a private contractor. Tree branches must be stacked with the cut ends facing in one direction toward the curb or edge of the pavement — not in the street. Tree limbs should be less than 12-feet in length, according to the release.

Residents should not tie bundles of branches with rope or wire. No foreign materials, such as construction debris, fencing, lumber, wire, grass, flowers, and garden waste will be collected.

The special brush pickup is intended to help the most significant concentration of homes – albeit not all – that experienced tree damage stemming from the tornado, according to the city. Residents living outside the designated area should hold onto their brush until the City’s regular brush program begins in April.

City employees will be walking through the neighborhood to post notices on doors about both special programs, according to the release. For more information, call the Geneva Public Works Department at 630-232-1501. Stay tuned to the city’s website Alert Center for the latest tornado updates