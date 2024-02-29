St. Charles Public Library Foundation seeks board member

The St. Charles Public Library Foundation is accepting applications to fill a vacancy in its board of directors.

The foundation is a nonprofit that was established in 1993. It provides funds to enhance the St. Charles Public Library’s programs, services and facilities. It supports the speaker series and Sunday concerts and recently contributed to the Carnegie fireplace restoration.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be an adult resident of the St. Charles Public Library District. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and a resume by March 22. Letters may be dropped of at the library’s administrative office or mailed to 1 S. Sixth Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174.

Questions can be directed to Library Director Kate Buckson at kbuckson@scpld.org.