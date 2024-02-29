Batavia’s Gammon Coach House was a local, comfort food favorite

Gammon Coach House owner Jon With. The Batavia eatery closed on Feb. 26, 2024 according to an announcement on social media. Owner With is expected to reopen and rebrand with a new restaurant concept in late spring. (Sandy Bressner)

BATAVIA – The Gammon Coach House, at 3 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, closed Monday after nearly 13 years with an announcement on Facebook.

Batavia Economic Development Manager Anthony Isom said the restaurant was a staple in the community, known for its comfort food and friendly staff.

“It had a community-type feel,” Isom said. “They did comfort food. They did really good burgers and salads, tater tots — really good food. They had a good turnout with their outdoor dining.”

Isom said word was that owner Jon With would reopen in the late spring with a different restaurant concept – but something with a simlar vibe.

Lori Holm, a manager at Gammon, said the owner confirmed that there were plans to do construction and rebranding.

“I actually do not know the plans for what will come next. It will be something else. It will not be the Gammon Coach House any longer,” Holm said. “Jon will remain the owner.”

That still leaves the 11 staff members seeking other options over the next one to two months.

Before announcing closure on social media, Holm said the owner had individual conversations with the employees to prepare them.

The restaurant took part of its name from being inside the actual coach house of a large home just to the east at 9 S. Batavia Ave., Holm said.

That large home is now Bee-Attitudes Antiques, built in 1885, according to property records.

“We were literally working in an old barn where the carriage and the horses were kept,” Holm said. “It’s a very intimate place with two rooms inside and beautiful dark wood on the walls ... and a lot of beer stein collectibles on the walls.”

The restaurant was open for lunch and dinner and had a following for its straightforward menu and craft beer — and poutine — french fries and cheese curds covered in gravy or a pork chop.

“Parents would come and eat here before they would watch the homecoming parade,” Holm said. “In the summertime, the patios would draw people ... and on beautiful days, it is full.”

The Facebook announcement drew many kind comments, Holm said, and it was gratifying to know how much the eatery meant to people.

“We’ve literally watched families grow up and brand-new babies brought in,” Holm said. “It was a home away from home for me. We’ve had a lot of really good times here. ... Just before the pandemic kicked off in early January 2020, my husband and I celebrated our 30th anniversary here, with friends and staff. And they treated us like the king and queen.”