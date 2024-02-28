Kaneland School District hires its next superintendent

Kaneland School District 302 has lined up who will succeed its current superintendent Dr. Todd Lenden. The board of education announced Tuesday, Feb. 27 that Dr. Kurt E. Rohlwing will take over the district’s top leadership role in July 2025.

Rohlwing’s appointment comes after Lenden announced his plans to retire on June 30, 2025.

The decision to hire Rohlwing was made after gathering feedback from the community, rigorous interviews and surveys and focus groups to identify the qualities most sought after in a superintendent for the district, according to a news release from District 302.

School Board President Addam Gonzales said Rohlwing was hired for his commitment to excellence, energy, and drive, which impressed the board, as well as his well-balanced background in education and administration.

“We were very impressed with all the candidates, which made the decision challenging,” Gonzales said in the release. “Dr. Rohlwing displayed strong leadership, communication and problem-solving skills, along with other qualities that made him stand out. Overall, the board of education sees the new superintendent as a highly qualified candidate with the experience, education, and leadership skills needed to lead the school district into the future successfully.”

Rohlwing has over 23 years of experience in multiple levels of education and school administration experience. He earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Aurora University. He has served as assistant superintendent of schools and director of secondary education in Round Lake School District 116, director of social studies and world languages and AVID district director in Algonquin CUSD 300, as well as principal of Hampshire Middle School.

“I am thrilled and honored to be named as the next superintendent to serve the Kaneland community,” Rohlwing said in the release. “I look forward to continuing the work currently being done by Dr. Leden and the Kaneland staff and building on that work to provide the Kaneland community with the best possible school experience. I was drawn to this opportunity due to the strength of the community and my family, and I look forward to becoming a part of the Kaneland community over the next couple of years.”

Rohlwing will begin meeting with district stakeholders and getting acquainted with the district schools, community and curriculum during the 2024-25 school year, according to the release. He will officially take on the role beginning July 1, 2025.