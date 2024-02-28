Creek Bend Nature Center holding Maple Sugaring Days

Learn how to tap a maple tree and taste pure, local syrup at the Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s Maple Sugaring Days, March 2 and 3, from 12-3 p.m. at Creek Bend Nature Center. (Photo provided)

Learn how to tap a maple tree and taste pure, local syrup at the Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s Maple Sugaring Days, March 2 and 3, from 12-3 p.m. at Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles.

District naturalists will demonstrate how to tap a maple tree, and then you’ll have the opportunity to try drilling and setting a tap yourself. Then, simmer sap over an open fire and watch as it thickens, according to a release from the forest district.

Ice cream courtesy of Culver’s in St. Charles will be provided that visitors can drizzle with maple syrup, and hot chocolate available for purchase. There will also be donuts courtesy of Original Country Donuts Elgin.

Don’t forget to drop in to the Maple Café to taste pure, local syrup that will also be available for purchase while supplies last.

8 oz Bottle: $10

16 oz Bottle: $18

32 oz Bottle: $35

No registration is required for this family-friendly program and admission is free. Creek Bend Nature Center is located within LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve at 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles.

For more information on Maple Sugaring Days, call 630-444-3190, visit www.kaneforest.com, or find us on social media by searching @forestpreserve.