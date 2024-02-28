Batavia man charged with luring, sexually exploiting and grooming child

BATAVIA – A Batavia man was charged with luring, grooming and exploiting a child over the past six years, according to a Feb. 28 news release from the Batavia Police Department.

Christopher M. Narup, 27, of Batavia is facing felony charges of child luring, sexual exploitation of a child under 13, and grooming.

Deputy Chief Eric Blowers released a statement today, detailing the Batavia Police Department’s investigation and the charges Narup is facing.

On Feb. 22, the Batavia Police Department received a report from the juvenile victim’s parents, stating they had discovered sexually provocative messages on the victim’s cell phone. They provided a first name and description of the suspect to the officers, according to the release.

According to the release, contact between the suspect and the victim had began approximately six years ago. Over that timespan, the suspect and victim met at various parks around Batavia and eventually exchanged phone numbers and began communicating via text messages and SnapChat, according to the release.

The suspect began “daring” the victim, an act of grooming, to commit various acts. The victim told officers that the suspect dared them to send him pictures of a sexual nature and offered the victim payment for such photographs, according to the release.

The Batavia Police Department promptly began investigating the case, and arrested Narup in Kane County on Feb. 27, according to the release.

Narup is charged with one count of child luring by an offender over 21, one count of sexual exploitation of a child under 13, and one count of grooming, which are all Class 4 felonies.

If convicted, Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000 for each count.

Narup was processed by the Batavia Police Department and transferred to the the Kane County Jail on Feb. 27. He had a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 28, where he was released with conditions. Circuit Clerk records have not yet been made available.

The case is still under investigation and no additional information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.