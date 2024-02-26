Kane County 4-H Foundation holding 15th dinner auction

ST. CHARLES – The Kane County 4-H Foundation will host its 15th annual pork chop dinner and auction fundraiser on Saturday, April 13 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Prairie Events Center of the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and it helps support 4-H Youth Development programs in our communities, as well as other valuable University of Illinois Extension services,” Bill Collins, treasurer of the Kane County 4-H Foundation and event co-chairperson, in a release announcing the event. “Last year, the annual event raised about $20,000, and the goal this year is to match that.”

Ticket information

Tickets are on sale now, with the choice of a 2-chop dinner for $16, a 1-chop dinner for $14, or a pulled pork sandwich dinner for $12. The pork will be prepared by the Elburn Lions Club and served by 4-H Foundation, clubs, families, and other Extension volunteers and supporters.

Tickets may be purchased by April 3 through your local 4-H club or 4-H Foundation volunteer, by contacting the event co-chairs Bill Collins at 630-484-6852 or Katherine Thompson at katthom8@yahoo.com, or by contacting the Kane County Extension office at 630-584-6166. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door for an additional $1 per meal.

Auction details

The event also features a silent auction of popular items and themed baskets donated by Kane County 4-H Clubs, Master Gardener volunteers, local Home and Community Education (HCE) groups, and other area supporters. Silent auction bidding ends at 7 p.m. and the live auction begins.

Proceeds from the dinner and auctions will benefit University of Illinois Extension programs in Kane County including: 4‑H Youth Development, Home and Community Education Association, Horticulture, Master Gardener, and Nutrition and Wellness Programs.

Sponsorship opportunities

Sponsorship opportunities are available at bronze, silver, and gold levels, and all donations are tax deductible. Donors may request a set number of complimentary tickets based on sponsorship level, and they will receive recognition at the event. To donate, contact event co-chairs Bill Collins at 630-484-6852 or Katherine Thompson at katthom8@yahoo.com.

“We are grateful for the community support we receive each year and are proud to give back to Extension,” said Collins. “As state funding becomes less available, local support through fundraisers such as this one is vital to maintain the quality of Extension programs offered to the entire county.”