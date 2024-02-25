Geneva police training exercises begin Feb. 26

The Geneva Police Department has announced it will conduct training from Monday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 8 at a home in the 700 block of Fargo Blvd.

The training, which will be held in breakout sessions, will focus on a potential response to an emergency situation in which officers need to clear and assess rooms for an armed person. The training is not expected to disrupt the neighborhood, but officers will use simulation rounds (similar to paintballs) to simulate gunfire. No vehicle sirens will be activated and no live weapons will be fired, according to a news release.

Signage will be posted in the residence’s driveway and safety officers will be on site. Most of the training exercises will take place during daylight hours.